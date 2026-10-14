Update Murder Investigation and Arrest – 6800 Block of Coachella Avenue, LB

Updated Oct. 13, 2026

Homicide detectives have made an arrest related to the Jan. 18, 2025, murder of 55-year-old Tyrant Otee Walker.

Through their investigation, Homicide detectives identified Will Moses Palmer, a 54-year-old resident of Long Beach, as the suspect responsible for the murder.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Oct. 13, 2026, Special Investigations Division detectives located and arrested Palmer in the 3100 block of East Willow Street. Palmer was booked for murder, and his bail was set at $4,000,000.

The motive of this incident is being investigated as possibly gang related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Leticia Gamboa and Oscar Valenzuela at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477, or anonymously at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Originally published Jan. 19, 2025

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult victim that occurred on Jan. 18, 2025 in the 6800 block of Coachella Avenue.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to 6800 block of Coachella Avenue regarding a shots call, later determined to be a hit shooting. Upon arrival, officers contacted three male adult victims with gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid until being relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who transported the victims to local hospitals, where one of the victims succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The motive for the shooting and circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

The decedent has been identified as Tyrant Otee Walker, a 55-year-old resident of Compton. The second victim remains in critical but stable condition, and the third victim was treated at a hospital and released.

This incident is being investigated as possibly gang related.