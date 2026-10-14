Caltrans Plans Changes to the I-110 Harbor Freeway – PUBLIC COMMENT

Caltrans District 7 is updating the Interstate-110 or I-110 comprehensive multimodal corridor plan or CMCP. The I-110 Harbor Freeway exists as a critical facility in Southern California that moves both goods and people in Los Angeles County. This corridor connects the cities in the South Bay and Harbor Gateway region to Downtown Los Angeles, spanning an approximate distance of 20 miles. The CMCP aims to address new traffic volumes, climate change, and overall corridor updates.



Caltrans District 7 is developing the I-110 CMCP to analyze transportation conditions and identify potential improvements along the I‑110 corridor – from the State Route‑47 interchange near the Port of Los Angeles (LA) in San Pedro to the I‑5 interchange near Downtown LA.



I-110, also known as the Harbor Freeway, is one of Southern California’s busiest and most important travel corridors, supporting tens of thousands of travelers daily for commuting, goods movement, or interregional travel. The corridor provides access to several high‑density employment centers and major regional destinations, including Downtown Los Angeles, Exposition Park, the LA Memorial Coliseum, the University of Southern California, the LA Convention Center, LA Live, Crypto.com Arena, and the Port of Los Angeles.



With the I-110 corridor serving such an essential role in the region’s economic and social fabric, it is critical to ensure that it continues to function effectively in the future while addressing the challenges it faces, such as persistent traffic congestion, ongoing safety concerns, and the impacts of noise and vehicle emissions on nearby communities.

To address these challenges, the I‑110 CMCP will study current and future corridor conditions and work with partner agencies, stakeholders, and local communities. Public and stakeholder input will guide this effort by identifying priorities, transportation needs, and opportunities for multimodal improvements along the corridor. The planning process also prioritizes equity and inclusive engagement to ensure underserved and historically impacted communities can meaningfully participate. Once complete, the I-110 CMCP will establish a shared vision for the corridor’s future by identifying strategies and multimodal improvements that enhance safety, mobility, accessibility, connectivity, and sustainability for all travelers and communities along the route.

Take the survey to make your thoughts known on creating more dedicated lanes, creation of a rail line down the median, improvements to J Line bus stops along the route, improvements for bike riders and vehicle drivers, etc.

For more information, visit the Caltrans comprehensive multimodal corridor website where you will find videos of in-person presentations.

Details: Caltrans Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan