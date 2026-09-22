New Incentives to Drive Zero-Emission Truck Adoption. Public Comment

Sept. 15, 2026 – Draft guidelines have been released for a newly proposed, three-year program to accelerate the transition to zero-emissions trucking at the nation’s largest port complex, offering qualifying trucks incentives of $60 per terminal visit and up to $36,000 per vehicle annually.

The proposed Zero-Emission Truck Rewards Incentive Program, or ZE-TRIP, is part of rapid action by the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to execute measures promised through an agreement last month with the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The program is designed to make zero-emission trucks more cost-competitive, encourage greater utilization of the zero-emission trucks that exist today and help attract more zero-emission trucks to the market to serve the ports. View the draft ZE-TRIP guidelines at cleanairactionplan.org/strategies/ze-trip.

Comments may be made on the draft guidelines through 5 p.m. Nov. 2, at cleanairactionplan.org/strategies/ze-trip-form or via email at trucks@cleanairactionplan.org.

A virtual public hearing on the program will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,Sept. 29. Join the meeting at this link or call in at 800-475-4499.