New California Law Protects Workers, Requires Disclosures on AI Generated Advertising

LOS ANGELES – Expanding California’s work to bring transparency and accountability to rapidly evolving AI technology, Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 16 signed Senate Bill 1050 by Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento), requiring the explicit disclosure on any video or audio advertisement that uses AI-generated performers to sell a product or service. The bill also prohibits the continued use of any advertisement found to be in violation of the law. The Governor signed the legislation with the author at the headquarters of the bill’s sponsor, SAG AFTRA, which has frequently collaborated with the Governor to support workers in California’s creative economy.

Helping you know what’s real

A synthetic performer is an AI-created digital figure, voice, or representation that often appears so realistic that it’s difficult to distinguish whether it is AI or an actual person. California is making sure that viewers can tell the difference.

California has been a global leader in protecting actors and performers as AI-generated media transforms the entertainment industry.

This new legislation strengthens worker protections signed into law last year by Governor Newsom to help actors and performers protect their digital likenesses in audio and visual productions. These protections help ensure performers’ legal rights when negotiating the use of digital replicas and establish rules for recreating the likenesses of performers who have passed away.

In 2024, Gov. Newsom signed the California AI Transparency Act, a landmark law that requires AI watermarking and directs companies to make AI-detection tools available and disclosers so people can assess whether content was created or altered by their AI systems. Last year, Gov. Newsom strengthened the act by creating similar transparency requirements for large online platforms.

