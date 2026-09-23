UPDATE: Murder Investigation and Arrest – 1900 Long Beach Boulevard

Homicide detectives have made an arrest related to the Sept. 7, 2026, murder of 31-year-old Madison Coldiron.

Through their investigation, Homicide detectives identified Cedric Frank Barnes, a 46-year-old resident of Long Beach, as the suspect responsible for the murder.



On Sept. 22, special investigations division detectives located and arrested Barnes in the 600 block of Sunrise Boulevard. Barnes was booked for murder, and his bail was set at $2,000,000.

The motive and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

The victim was identified as Madison Coldiron, a 31-year-old person experiencing homelessness.

Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Leticia Gamboa or Jared Asato at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org

Originally published Sept. 7

Homicide detectives are investigating the September 7, 2026, death of a female adult victim.

On Sept 7, at approximately 5:19 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a female adult victim with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived and relieved them. Fire personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. Suspect information, motive, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the next of kin notification by the Los Angeles