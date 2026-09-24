L.A. County Begins Mailing Sample Ballots for the 2026 General Election

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced that mailing sample ballot books to all registered voters has begun for the Nov. 3, general election.

The sample ballot books is a valuable resource that offers essential election information on candidates, measures, and secure voting options.

The RR/CC will mail sample ballots through Oct. 24 and will distribute vote by mail ballots to all registered voters beginning Oct. 1.

Additional details about the election are available in the state voter information guide or VIG, which is mailed separately by the California Secretary of State and available online.

The RR/CC offers election materials in English and 18 additional languages. Voters can request these materials in their preferred language by returning the language request form found at the back of the sample ballot books or by contacting the RR/CC multilingual assistance hotline at 800-815-2666, option 3. Spanish language assistance is also available by calling 213-358-2770. Additional language lines are available at LAVOTE.GOV.