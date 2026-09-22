San Pedro Festival of the Arts Celebrates 20 Years of Dance and Family

The San Pedro Festival of the Arts returns, with twenty vibrant dance companies, interactive performances, and free family fun to the heart of the Harbor Area. Bring a picnic blanket, join in a Bollywood step or a flamenco turn, and enjoy an afternoon of world-class dance under the San Pedro sun.
A special feature of this year’s festival is “2 Moves,” an interactive experience that invites audience members to learn two movements from each performance. Before or between dances, participating artists will guide spectators through movements inspired by their work, offering a firsthand look at some of the styles and cultural influences represented onstage. Audience members can join the dancers on the lawn and then return to their chairs or blankets to enjoy the next performance. The festival will also include a free raffle drawing.
Dancers
- CYBERYOGA
- Dhoon Dance
- The Mcculla Movement
- Jose Costas Contempo Ballet
- Emilio Castellón and Dancers
- DCX
- Little Women Ballet Company
- San Diego Circus Center –
collaboration with choreographer
Robert Gilliam
- Rhythm Foundation of Dance and
Performing Art (RFDA)
- Southern California Dance Theatre
- Sahlala Dancers
- Mosaique Dance Company
- Jazz Spectrum Dance Company
- Spectrum Dance Center
- Sacred Heart Dance Project
- Gilmtzm
- Pasión Flamenca de Los Angeles and Guests
- Encore Dance Company / The Academy of Dance
- Brockus Red
- Louise Reichlin & Dancers
- Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers
Seating is available but you are welcome to also bring a blanket.
Safety: Audience members are encouraged to wear masks if recently exposed to COVID-19.
For more information on the producing company, visit LAChoreographersAndDancers.org. The official festival site, triartSP.com, includes a history of past festivals and participants and will be updated through the end of September.
Time: 1 to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 26
Cost: Free
Details: triartsp.com
Venue: Peck Park – upper lawn next to the community center, 560 N. Western Ave, San Pedro
Contact: Louise Reichlin – Festival Executive Producer & Dance Director
louisehr@LAChoreographersAndDancers.org 213-458-3066