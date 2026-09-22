San Pedro Festival of the Arts Celebrates 20 Years of Dance and Family

The San Pedro Festival of the Arts returns, with twenty vibrant dance companies, interactive performances, and free family fun to the heart of the Harbor Area. Bring a picnic blanket, join in a Bollywood step or a flamenco turn, and enjoy an afternoon of world-class dance under the San Pedro sun.

A special feature of this year’s festival is “2 Moves,” an interactive experience that invites audience members to learn two movements from each performance. Before or between dances, participating artists will guide spectators through movements inspired by their work, offering a firsthand look at some of the styles and cultural influences represented onstage. Audience members can join the dancers on the lawn and then return to their chairs or blankets to enjoy the next performance. The festival will also include a free raffle drawing.

Dancers

CYBERYOGA

Dhoon Dance

The Mcculla Movement

Jose Costas Contempo Ballet

Emilio Castellón and Dancers

DCX

Little Women Ballet Company

San Diego Circus Center –

collaboration with choreographer

Robert Gilliam

Rhythm Foundation of Dance and

Performing Art (RFDA)

Southern California Dance Theatre

Sahlala Dancers

Mosaique Dance Company

Jazz Spectrum Dance Company

Spectrum Dance Center

Sacred Heart Dance Project

Gilmtzm

Pasión Flamenca de Los Angeles and Guests

Encore Dance Company / The Academy of Dance

Brockus Red

Louise Reichlin & Dancers

Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers

Seating is available but you are welcome to also bring a blanket.

Safety: Audience members are encouraged to wear masks if recently exposed to COVID-19.

For more information on the producing company, visit LAChoreographersAndDancers.org. The official festival site, triartSP.com, includes a history of past festivals and participants and will be updated through the end of September.

Time: 1 to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 26

Cost: Free

Details: triartsp.com

Venue: Peck Park – upper lawn next to the community center, 560 N. Western Ave, San Pedro

Contact: Louise Reichlin – Festival Executive Producer & Dance Director

louisehr@LAChoreographersAndDancers.org 213-458-3066