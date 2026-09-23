Hahn Honors Wilmington Pony Baseball Teams for Historic Season

LOS ANGELES – Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Sept. 23 honored the young Wilmington Pony Baseball players that made history this summer with one of the most successful seasons in league history. The 11-and-under and 13-and-under All-Star teams captured District, Regional, and Southern California Championships, bringing a combined six post-season championship banners back to Wilmington.

“These young players earned these championships with early morning practices, countless hours mastering the fundamentals and building trust with their teammates, long days on the road, and a level of commitment far beyond their years,” said Supervisor Hahn. “Between the dedicated volunteers, the generosity of local organizations and businesses, and the fans who cheered the teams on, Wilmington showed up for these kids and they made their community proud.”

In a special presentation during a board meeting at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, Hahn presented personalized Los Angeles County scrolls to the players, coaches, and board members. Family members and friends cheered the players on in the audience.

“This group of young men are not afraid of anything,” commented Coach Efrain Salas. “They played outstanding baseball for an entire month, winning three tournaments away from home while losing only two games. I’m proud of every player, and especially grateful to the parents who had them ready every single game. We made history, and I hope we can do it again next year for our baseball field and for our community.”

Wilmington Pony Baseball is a volunteer-run non-profit. Each spring, the organization serves approximately 300 young athletes, providing a place where children build confidence, learn teamwork, develop leadership skills, and form lifelong friendships under the guidance of dedicated volunteers and mentors.