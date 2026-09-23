Gov. Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 18 announced his nomination of Court of Appeal Justices: Judge Alexander Giza to the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Three; Judge Cindy Pánuco to the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Three

Second District Court of Appeal, Division Three

Alexander Giza, of Los Angeles County, has been nominated to serve as an associate justice in the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Three. Giza has served as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2019. He worked as a partner at Hueston Hennigan from 2015 to 2018. Giza worked as a partner at Russ August & Kabat from 2009 to 2014. He worked as an associate at Irell & Manella from 2001 to 2009. Giza received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Anne H. Egerton, effective October 11, 2026. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and senior presiding justice Francis Rothschild. Giza is a Democrat.

Cindy Pánuco, of Los Angeles County, has been nominated to serve as an associate justice in the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Three. Pánuco has served as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2024. She worked as Of Counsel at Perez & Perez from 2023 to 2024. Pánuco worked in multiple roles at the Los Angeles Public Counsel including as vice president and chief programs officer from 2020 to 2023 and as the directing attorney of the Consumer Rights and Economic Justice Project from 2019 to 2020. She worked at Hadsell Stormer & Renick LLP as a partner from 2016 to 2019 and as an associate from 2009 to 2016. Pánuco received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Rashida Adams to presiding justice. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Senior Presiding Justice Francis Rothschild. Pánuco is a Democrat.