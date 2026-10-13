A Gathering to Honor Whistleblowers to Save Our Democracy From Fascism and to Win a Solartopian Post-Diablo World

Let’s support our American heroes: Whistleblowers, Election Protectors & Solartopian Pioneers.

Whistleblowers are as essential as air and water to our democracy, as they boldly and bravely open the window to air the problems that plague our society and demand to be addressed.

Meet Co-Founder Whistleblower Summit Marcel Reid

Marcel Reid is a nationally recognized whistleblower advocate, and media reformer. She also co‑founded ACORN 8. Reid chaired DC Metro ACORN, overseeing operations across Washington, D.C. and Virginia, and was elected to the three‑person interim committee tasked with restructuring ACORN during a pivotal moment in the organization’s history.

Her commitment to integrity and public accountability has earned multiple honors, including the AFCE Cliff Robertson Sentinel Award, recognition from the ACFE, and other awards for courage and public service.

Reid later joined the Pacifica Radio Network, serving at every level—from the CPB Local Board and Local Station Board to three terms on the Pacifica National Board. She led the effort that resulted in Pacifica’s unanimous vote to support whistleblowers, becoming the first Whistleblower Liaison in national media. Her work contributed to hundreds of news articles and informed reporting that supported Kathleen Parker’s Pulitzer‑winning commentary.

A frequent media guest, Reid appeared regularly on Pacifica’s Ambrose Lane We Ourselves, as well as national programs including Glenn Beck and Sharyl Attkisson’s Full Measure and Patrick Lovell’s Podcast. Marcel is the current co-host of the TS Radio podcast. Today, she continues to champion whistleblowers and strengthen public accountability through the Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival.

With Screen Greats, Mimi Kennedy, Eric Roberts. More to come. Music by Scooby Duo’s Daphne Black (AKA Indira)

Time: 4 p.m., Oct. 18

Location: Home of Jan Goodman Private address in Marina Del Rey will be given upon receipt of RSVP to ilenepr@sbcglobal.net

RSVP A MUST: Limited amount of tickets available $36.00, Venmo accepted