Supply Chain Insight: Breaking All-Time Cargo Records

Join a live online media briefing with Port of Long Beach CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba, who will discuss the factors that went into moving nearly one million container units in September, how an incentive program will help marine terminal operators keep cargo moving during a lengthy construction project coming to the San Pedro Bay, and how Super El Niño could potentially impact cargo movements in the months ahead.



The briefing will cover:

Tariff and weather impacts to the global supply chain

Special guest Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition

A record-setting 997,177 twenty-foot equivalent units moved in September, the single busiest month in the port’s 115-year history

Time: 9 a.m. PDT, Oct. 15



Details: The briefing will be available following the livestream on the Port’s YouTube channel.

Venue: Online