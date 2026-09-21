City of Carson Brings Western and Ranch Roots to 2026 with Annual Country Western Fair

The City of Carson invites residents, visitors, and country music enthusiasts to experience a night where history meets high-tech entertainment. The City of Carson Country Western Fair returns to transform Dominguez Park, honoring the region’s rich ranching heritage while delivering modern, world-class entertainment.

Headlining this year’s mainstage is California’s country sensation Steven Cortez. Also featured is Texas Tornado Tradition, delivering timeless western tunes and high-energy performances.

To top off the evening, attendees will witness a state-of-the-art drone light show finale—making this the only special event hosted at a Carson city park to feature a custom-choreographed aerial light display.

Time: 5 p.m., Sept. 25

Cost: Free

Details: 310-549-3962

Venue: Dominguez Park, 21330 S. Santa Fe Ave., Carson