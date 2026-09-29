Hahn Denounces Ruling Permitting Catalina Deer Slaughtering

LOS ANGELES— Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Sept. 29 denounced a ruling by a Superior Court judge yesterday dismissing claims challenging the Catalina Island Conservancy’s plan to systematically eliminate the island’s entire deer population. Hahn has long opposed the plan, calling it inhumane and unnecessary, and raising concerns about increased wildfire risk.

The suit, filed by a coalition of community groups, challenged the project being exempt from CEQA, a process which would have allowed concerns about environmental, social, and economic impacts to be raised.

“This ruling is upsetting,” said Hahn. “Going through CEQA would mean more voices would be heard – like our Catalina residents for whom the deer are beloved, and our Fire Chief who says killing the deer would increase fire risk on the island. Governor Newsom is our last hope to stop this. I am urging him to intervene, revoke their permit, and save the deer.”

In January, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Tony Marrone, who oversees fire operations on Catalina, warned in a memo that the deer consume vegetation that would otherwise become wildfire fuel and that complete elimination of the deer population could increase the risk of wildfires. Further alarming Hahn, Santa Rosa Island, where the deer population was eliminated in 2011, suffered its worst wildfire in May of this year – with 18,000 acres burned.

Hahn has argued that alternatives to total eradication—including maintaining and responsibly managing a smaller herd—deserve consideration. She has spoken with former Catalina Island Conservancy leaders who believe the island could sustain a managed herd of approximately 200 deer.

Petitions opposed to killing the deer have garnered over 160,000 signatures, including strong opposition from the Catalina Island residents Hahn represents.