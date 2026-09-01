Westside Regional Center Celebrates Grand Opening of New El Segundo Facility

New location offers greater space, access and comfort for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families

EL SEGUNDO — Westside Regional Center or WRC celebrated the grand opening of its new El Segundo facility on Aug. 30, welcoming clients, families, community leaders and special guests to its new home after 38 years in Culver City.

The celebration at 777 S. Aviation Blvd. in El Segundo, featured tours of the new facility, entertainment, games, refreshments and a special book signing with actress and author Sofia Sanchez, known for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Monster High. Subodh Garg, best known for Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum, also joined the celebration.

Local civic leaders attending the event included Lawndale Mayor Pro Tem Sirley Cuevas, El Segundo Councilmember Drew Boyles, Hawthorne Councilmember Paulette Francis, and Peter Cervinka, Director, Department of Developmental Services.

The new facility represents a significant upgrade for WRC, providing greater space, access and comfort for the individuals and families it serves. The three-floor location includes a family resource center, where parents can more easily access resources and support while children have space to play and families can connect with one another.

“I am so excited to see so many of our clients and friends come to see the new building,” said Almarietha Mathews, president of the WRC board of directors. “We’re just beginning, and there’s a whole lot more coming. The Family Resource Center gives parents easy access to the services and support they need, while giving children a wonderful space to play. It’s a tremendous improvement over what we had before.”

Westside Regional Center supports individuals with developmental disabilities and their families throughout their lives, connecting them with services and resources that can help them attend school, build friendships, pursue employment and participate fully in their communities.

“Westside Regional Center’s goal is to help each individual with a developmental disability live their best life – to maximize their hopes, dreams and wishes, just like anyone else,” Mathews added. “By being closer to where people live, we’re giving our clients and their families easier access to the support and services they need, and hopefully that will improve their lives, which is what our goal is.”

Details: https://westsiderc.org/ And to locate a regional center in your area, visit the Department of Development Services at https://www.dds.ca.gov/