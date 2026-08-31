ICTF Joint Powers Authority Board to Meet Sept. 2

The governing board of the Intermodal Container Transfer Facility Joint Powers Authority will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Port Administration Building, Multipurpose Room, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, in the Long Beach Civic Center. The meeting is open to the public and attendees are welcome to address the JPA Board. The meeting agenda is available on the JPA’s website.

The meeting will be webcast live via Webex (participants wishing to address the Board must appear in person) at https://polb.webex.com/polb/j.php?MTID=mef89f18349deca81b3562d5bd2fcbe60

Webinar number: 2481 449 1585

Webinar password: 12345 (12345 when dialing from a phone or video system)



The archived meeting will be available following the meeting at www.polb.com/webcast.



The ICTF serves to enhance the efficient flow of intermodal (truck and rail) cargo through the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach. The 148-acre facility is located approximately five miles north of the ports, at the northern terminus of State Highway 103, and is operated by Union Pacific.



The ICTF JPA is a public entity created in 1983 to oversee the development and operation of the ICTF. The JPA is administered by a governing board that operates separately and apart from the cities of Long Beach and Los Angeles.



Details: www.ICTF-JPA.org or contact Elena Flores at 562-283-7056.

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