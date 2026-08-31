Bill to Limit the Use of Military-Style Weapons in Protests and Immigration Enforcement Heads to Governor’s Desk

SACRAMENTO – On Aug. 26, Senator Lena Gonzalez’s (D-Long Beach) Senate Bill (SB) 937 passed the Legislature and now heads to the governor’s desk for a signature. SB 937 will limit the use of flash-bang devices for crowd control and prohibit the use of flash-bangs and explosive breaching charges for immigration enforcement.

Flash-bang devices, also known as stun grenades, are explosive pyrotechnic devices developed for military use that produce a blinding flash of light, loud noise, and in some cases disperse rubber shrapnel or balls. Explosive breaching devices are specialized tactical weapons containing explosives designed to rapidly breach doors, walls, and windows. Despite being dubbed “less-lethal,” flash-bangs have caused numerous serious injuries to both law enforcement officers and people targeted by these weapons.

Among those who suffered at the hands of an improperly deployed flash-bang was Sergio Espejo, a young man in Los Angeles who was struck directly by a grenade. Mr. Espejo underwent emergency surgery and had his finger amputated. In a separate incident in Huntington Park, federal agents used an explosive breaching charge to blow open a door and window on a home while a mother was inside with her two young children. No person inside the home was armed or posed any threat to the officers on-scene.

As federal immigration enforcement continues in communities across the state, reported uses of these military-style weapons continue to grow, spreading fear and putting California families in danger. SB 937 would restrict the use of flash-bang grenades and explosive breaching charges by law enforcement, including during immigration enforcement operations, while establishing stronger safety, training, and accountability standards for their use. It would also require any deployment of a flash-bang grenade for crowd control to be documented and made public on the Department of Justice’s use-of-force database.

SB 937 is a California Legislative Latino Caucus priority bill and is supported by a broad coalition of community-based organizations, immigrant and civil rights advocates, and legal service providers.

Gov. Newsom has until September 30, 2026 to sign legislation.

Details: bit.ly/SB937-FactSheet