The California Crime Story You’re Not Hearing: Rates Are at Record Lows

SACRAMENTO — Here’s a California public safety story you may not see on the news – crime is way down. California just recorded its lowest homicide rate in state history, while every major statewide crime category declined in 2025.

That did not happen by accident. Every major statewide crime rate declined in 2025 and California’s homicide rate is now 3.5 per 100,000 — the lowest recorded since statewide reporting began nearly six decades ago.

That progress reflects a sustained, whole-of-government approach to public safety: putting more law enforcement officers on the ground, giving state and local agencies better tools, disrupting organized criminal networks, keeping guns out of dangerous hands, taking deadly drugs out of circulation and investing in prevention and intervention.

“Some people have built a business out of telling Californians that their state is falling apart,” said Gov. Newsom. The facts tell a different story. Crime is down across the board. Homicides are at a historic low.”

Since 2024, California saw double-digit declines in every major crime category tracked, including:

Homicide: ↓ 18.6%

Robbery: ↓ 19.9%

Property crime: ↓ 14.3%

Motor vehicle theft: ↓ 25.8%

Violent crime: ↓ 10.2%

California’s homicide rate is now 3.5 per 100,000 — the lowest rate since statewide reporting began in 1966.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Crime-at-historic-lows