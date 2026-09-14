Overnight Closures of Northbound State Route 47 at the Vincent Thomas Bridge Through Sept. 18

Caltrans is conducting five overnight closures of northbound State Route 47 (SR-47) between Harbor Boulevard and Ferry Street which began Sept. 13 and will continue to Sept. 18 for construction on the Vincent Thomas Bridge.

Closures will occur each night this week through Friday morning, from 10:45 p.m. to 6:45 a.m., restricting all easterly travel across the bridge toward Long Beach.

Additionally, the northbound SR-47 on-ramps at Gaffey Street and Channel Street, and the southbound Interstate 110 (I-110) to northbound SR-47 connector, will be closed during the overnight lane closures. During the northbound overnight closures, traffic will be detoured via Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) to Route 103 to Route 47