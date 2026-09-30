CODEPINK San Pedro to Host Screening of Award-Winning Film “Reimagining Safety,” October 23

SAN PEDRO – CODEPINK San Pedro and San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice will host a public screening of Reimagining Safety, followed by a panel discussion with the filmmaker, Matthew Solomon, on Oct. 23. The film will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Reimagining Safety, shot on iPhone, has garnered critical acclaim, including Best Film at Evident Change’s Media for a Just Society Award, Best Documentary Feature at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival, and Best Cinematography at The People’s Film Festival in Harlem. The Black Panther Party WA has endorsed the film and incorporated it into its political education curriculum. The film has also supported public safety initiatives in Denver, Colorado, Newark, New Jersey, and several other U.S. cities.

The documentary features ten experts, including LA County District Attorney George Gascón, USC Law Professor Dr. Jody Armour, Law Enforcement Expert Alex S. Vitale, and Halifax Professor Dr. El Jones. They discuss the false premise that more police and prisons make us safer, while offering practical, actionable solutions to build safety systems that work for everyone. “Reimagining Safety” has received positive feedback and support from social justice organizations and newly elected progressive leaders.

Neighborhood screenings across the country have had a significant impact in educating communities, connecting residents to local resources, and increasing the understanding that resources make communities safer—not more police or prisons. The film has been added to the curriculum of several universities in the U.S., Canada, and abroad.

Members of the public are invited to attend the screening and engage in concrete discussions about how to “Reimagine Safety.” Local stakeholders and elected officials are also encouraged to participate.

For more information, contact Rachel at sojournerrb@yahoo.com.

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct 23

Cost: While the screening is free, donations are appreciated

Details: RSVP, www.codepink.org/spoct23

Venue: San Pedro United Methodist Church, 580 W. 6th St., San Pedro