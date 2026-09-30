Discovery Lecture: Discovering the underwater lives of Risso’s dolphins in California waters Dr. Ari Friedlaender, UC Santa Cruz

Over the past 15 years, dedicated research has focused on using a combination of biologging tags and active acoustics to better understand the foraging behavior of the deep-diving Risso’s dolphins, with an emphasis on understanding how their behavior relates to that of their main prey, mesopelagic squid.

Additionally, satellite-tag derived movement patterns reveal new information about the core habitat use areas in the Monterey Bay region but also indicate significantly more substantial movement of individuals into Oregon coastal waters to the north and the Santa Barbara Channel to the south. These findings indicate a much more complex population structure in California waters than previously recognized. Dr. Friedlaender will detail these findings in addition to discussing foraging strategies and long-term dive patterns of the Risso’s dolphins.

Ari S. Friedlaender, PhD is a Professor in the Ocean Sciences Department at UC Santa Cruz and a Faculty Fellow at the UCSC Institute for Arts and Sciences.

Reserve your FREE ticket!

In-person or online tickets are available.

Parking: $3 per hour

Become a member to receive free parking and entrance to the members-only reception before the lecture begins. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, drinks, socializing and a chance to talk to the speaker.

Time: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M White Drive, San Pedro