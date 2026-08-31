Port of Los Angeles Invests $4 Million in Battleship IOWA Freedom of the Seas Park and Pavilion

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles Aug. 31 announced it is investing $4 million toward development of the Pacific Battleship Center’s Freedom of the Seas Park and Pavilion, a new waterfront destination adjacent to the Battleship USS IOWA that will provide space for events, education, veterans and community gatherings.

The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners approved the funding through a recent amendment to Battleship IOWA’s lease, supported through the port’s Public Access Investment Plan or PAIP, which is funded entirely through port revenues, with no tax-payer contributions.

The Freedom of the Seas Park and Pavilion will feature a 17,500-square-foot building that will serve as a multipurpose venue accommodating up to 550 people with meeting rooms and other resource spaces. The surrounding park will include gathering spaces, memorials, and public art.

The approximately $17 million project is being developed by Pacific Battleship Center, the non-profit organization that operates the Battleship USS IOWA. The initial phase will focus on completion of the pavilion building, followed by development of additional waterside features including Liberty Point and Freedom Plaza.

The pavilion will address a need for larger event and gathering space in San Pedro, providing new convening space for community organizations and expanded capacity for educational, veterans and community programming.

Port of Los Angeles reports that the project has received broad community support and was prioritized for PAIP funding following a community input process in 2025.

Established in 2015, the Port’s PAIP provides a sustainable source of funding for public access projects throughout the LA Waterfront. The program dedicates 10% of the port’s annual operating income to projects that enhance public access and create recreational, community and visitor-serving opportunities in San Pedro and Wilmington.