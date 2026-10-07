Los Angeles Briefs: County Challenges Proposed Census Changes, Board Approves HUG Act Motion for Youth in Detention

Los Angeles County Takes Action Against Proposed Census Rule Changes

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Oct. 7 approved a motion authored by Board Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis opposing a U.S. Census Bureau proposal that would exclude certain immigrants from the population count used to apportion seats in the House of Representatives.

On Sept. 9, 2026, the Census Bureau proposed changes to how people living in the United States would be counted in the 2030 Census. The changes would redefine a person’s “usual residence” to exclude immigrants of certain legal statuses from the population count used to determine congressional representation. They would also exclude some immigrants who are lawfully present in the country but do not hold lawful permanent resident status. Separately, the Bureau has proposed eliminating questions about race, ethnicity and sexual orientation from census questionnaires.

“The Constitution does not allow the federal government to pick and choose who counts,” said Board Chair Solis. “The census has long counted people where they live, regardless of immigration status. Excluding residents from the count would reduce representation and jeopardize funding that supports health care, housing, education and other essential services. Los Angeles County will continue to stand up for a fair and accurate census.”

The motion directs the Chief Executive Office’s Legislative Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations Branch, in consultation with the Office of Immigrant Affairs, to send a five-signature letter to the director of the U.S. Census Bureau expressing the County’s opposition. The motion also directs the County to submit public comments and monitor legal challenges to the changes.

Youth in LA County Juvenile Detention get Right to Hug their Moms

Hahn, Bryan and Hug Act supporters rally outside of the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Oct. 6 approved a motion authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn and co-authored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell directing the LA County Probation Department to begin implementing “the Hug Act,” a recently passed state law which gives incarcerated youth in California the right to hug their loved ones during visits.

The legislation grew from a simple request made by young people at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey. In 2024, youth created a poster with a list of requests they wanted to see at the facility and advocates brought it to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. At the bottom of their list was a request to hug their moms.

After visiting Los Padrinos, Assemblymember Isaac Bryan worked with the youth to draft the Hug Act. The new law requires juvenile detention facilities statewide to allow youth in custody to have physical contact with their visitors, including hugs, subject to reasonable safety requirements.

“Every child should have the right to physical contact with parents who love them. The Hug Act affirms that right and ensures the humanity of our young people isn’t deprived at a time in their life where love and care is more important than ever,” said Assemblymember Bryan. “I’m grateful LA County is stepping up, and hopeful all of California will begin to fight for the rights of our youth.”

The motion approved today ensures that the LA County Probation Department is prepared to implement the Hug Act by January 1, 2027, when it will become law. The motion directs Probation to revise their visitation policy and create written materials by the new year, so that employees, parents, and youth are aware of the right to contact visits. The Department will report back on their plan to be ready to host in-person contact visits at all LA County juvenile facilities by January 1, 2027. The motion also directs the Department to increase contact visits throughout the remainder of this calendar year. The Probation Department and Probation Oversight Commission will report to the Board on compliance with the law and outcomes from the first six months and first year of Hug Act implementation.