Dignity Health Recognizes National Rehabilitation Awareness Month

LONG BEACH — The healing process doesn’t end at the hospital door—it begins in rehab. By bridging the gap between clinical care and daily life, our Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center therapy programs do more than restore movement and confidence; they cut hospital readmission rates by 20% to 30%, ensuring patients stay where they want to be: at home with their families.

Throughout the month of September, in recognition of National Rehabilitation Awareness Month, Dignity Health celebrates the incredible progress made by patients across our network as they recover from injury, illness, or surgery.

The Proven Impact of Rehabilitation Early and consistent access to rehabilitation leads to better long-term outcomes. Studies consistently show that comprehensive rehabilitation programs can:

Reduce Hospital Readmissions: Patients who complete structured post-acute therapy are significantly less likely to require emergency readmission.

Improve Functional Independence: Early intervention in physical and occupational therapy is directly linked to higher rates of patients returning to their prior level of daily activity.

Enhance Quality of Life: Beyond physical strength, rehabilitation provides the mental and emotional support necessary to navigate the challenges of recovery.

“At Dignity Health, we view rehabilitation as an essential part of the healing journey,” said Richard Catabona, DO, physiatrist, Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center’s Acute Rehabilitation Unit. “Whether a patient is recovering from a surgery, a stroke, or another significant illness or injury, our goal is to help them regain mobility, function and independence. From taking their first steps, rebuilding everyday skills, or finding their voice again, each

milestone builds confidence and brings patients closer to greater independence and the activities that matter most to them.”

Comprehensive Care Tailored to the Individual: Dignity Health provides a robust continuum of rehabilitation services designed to meet patients wherever they are in their recovery. Our multidisciplinary teams—comprised of physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, and cardiac specialists—work in close coordination with physicians to provide:

Physical Therapy (PT): Focused on restoring mobility, strength, and balance through personalized movement programs.

Occupational Therapy (OT): Dedicated to helping patients master the activities of daily living and improve fine motor skills.

Cardiac Rehabilitation: A medically supervised program that combines physical activity with heart-health education to strengthen the cardiovascular system and reduce the risk of future heart events.

Speech-Language Pathology: Assisting patients in overcoming challenges related to speech, language, cognition, and swallowing.

Neurological Rehabilitation: Specialized support for patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, or neurodegenerative conditions.

A Commitment to Local Communities

As a leader in healthcare, Dignity Health remains dedicated to ensuring that these life-enhancing services remain accessible to our neighbors. By integrating advanced technology with a compassionate, patient-centered approach, our teams ensure that every patient receives a care plan tailored to their specific recovery goals.

For those in our community currently navigating a health challenge, we encourage you to speak with your care team about how Dignity Health’s rehabilitation services can support your journey toward wellness.

Details: www.commonspirit.org/dignity-health