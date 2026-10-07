Data Center Cancellations Surpass $260 Billion in 2026

On Oct. 6, Heatmap News reported that the country’s largest technology companies are expected to spend more than $800 billion this year investing in data centers and artificial intelligence.

This comes as new data indicates local backlash to data centers may meaningfully suppress that boom.

At least $260 billion of data center investments were canceled in 2026 after sustained local opposition, according to new Heatmap Pro data.

The pace and size of those cancellations is picking up. About $130 billion in data center investment — or about half of the total — was canceled in the three months ending on Sept. 30.

Roughly $1 trillion in data center investment now faces some kind of sustained or meaningful local opposition, according to Heatmap Pro data. Data suggest about half of all projects that have met local backlash this year were ultimately canceled..

Heatmap stated its investment figures, which have not been previously published and are larger than other estimates, are likely an undercount. Only about 60% of data center projects disclose the size of their planned investment, especially during a proposal’s early stage when it is most likely to run aground.

These figures also do not include every project currently stalled because of state-level data center moratoriums in Texas and New York.

But the totals show that the surging backlash to data centers is beginning to kill a sizable share of large computing projects. In August, a Heatmap Pro and Embold Research poll found that 75% of Americans would oppose a data center getting built near where they live — a striking change from a year earlier, when Americans were roughly split over the projects.

“The number of canceled data centers speaks to the vast and growing grassroots opposition to these projects in communities across the country. The fact that many of these projects were defeated in just the past few months speaks to the upward trajectory of this opposition movement,” Mitch Jones, a policy director at Food and Water Watch, an environmental group that opposes AI data centers, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Data Center Coalition, which advocates for the industry, did not respond before press time.

Details: https://heatmap.news/daily/260-billion-data-center-opposition