Long Beach Music Museum Turns Up the Volume at the Regency, Featuring Blues Legend Bernie Pearl

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Music Museum is bringing its collection and celebration of Long Beach’s rich musical heritage to the Hyatt Regency Long Beach with a special “Rocktober @the Regency” pop-up museum experience this October.

The month long pop up will invite visitors to discover music, artists, stories and cultural history that helped shape Long Beach’s distinctive musical legacy. Guests will have the opportunity to explore music related artifacts and exhibits while experiencing the history and culture behind the city’s vibrant music scene.

“Long Beach has an incredible musical history, and this popup gives us an opportunity to share some of those stories, artists and artifacts with the community,” said Bill Grisolia, president of the Long Beach Blues Society. “We want people to discover the music, celebrate the legacy and experience Long Beach through the artists and sounds that have helped define our city.”

The Rocktober at the Regency event will also feature opportunities for live music, food and beverages, adding to the celebration of Long Beach’s diverse musical culture. The Long Beach Music Museum is presented in partnership with the Long Beach Blues Society, bringing together community organizations dedicated to preserving and celebrating the city’s musical heritage. The popup museum is open now, starting at 11 a.m., at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach. A celebration of artists, stories, artifacts and cultural history that shaped Long Beach Music

Friday night plans?

Head to the Long Beach Music Museum on Friday, Oct. 9, for an unforgettable evening with blues legend Bernie Pearl—featuring a reception, book signing AND live performance all in one night!

Come meet the legend, celebrate the music and experience an evening of Long Beach blues history.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily throughout October

Cost: Free

Details: longbeachbluessociety.org

Venue: Hyatt Regency Long Beach, 200 South Pine Avenue in Long Beach