City Launches Creative Corps Program to Prepare Residents for Entertainment Industry Careers

LONG BEACH — The City of Long Beach Department of Economic Development & Opportunity or EDO is launching the Long Beach Creative Corps Entertainment Production Assistant Program or program, a new workforce development initiative designed to prepare local residents interested in careers in film, television, live events, broadcast production, digital media and the broader entertainment industry. Applications are available online until 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4.

The no-cost pilot program, administered by the Department’s Long Beach Workforce Innovation Network (LBWIN) Youth Career Services Center in partnership with Codega Media, will train a cohort of 10 young adults ages 18 to 24 through industry-led production assistant training, career coaching and paid work-based learning opportunities that connect participants directly to employers throughout Southern California’s entertainment ecosystem. Training is expected to take place on Sept. 23, and Sept. 24, at the LBWIN Youth Career Services Center (508 W. Willow St.).

A virtual information session for prospective participants interested in learning more about the Program will be offered on, Aug. 26, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Participants will gain production assistant training and be introduced to career paths that may include roles such as stagehand, live event production technician, broadcast production assistant, camera production assistant, audio and lighting assistant, event operations support, digital media production assistant, production office assistant, streaming and live broadcast support.

The program prioritizes applicants who face barriers to education or employment, including people who have experienced housing instability, foster care, justice involvement, disabilities, low-income circumstances or other related challenges.

As the city expands its entertainment infrastructure, including the new F&M Bank Amphitheater of Long Beach and ongoing investment in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, there is a growing demand for a skilled local workforce to support major productions such as concerts, festivals, television and film, live broadcasts, conventions, sporting events and more.

Details: longbeach.gov/workforce.