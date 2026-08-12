Nick Reiner Indicted in Murders of Parents Rob and Michele Reiner

LOS ANGELES — A grand jury indictment was unsealed Aug. 12 charging Nick Reiner with the murder of his parents, Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner and photographer-producer Michele Singer Reiner last December in their Brentwood home.

“This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “The indictment unsealed today also adds a special circumstance allegation that the defendant committed the murders by means of lying in wait. We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in this case it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice.”

Nick Reiner (dob 9/14/93) pleaded not guilty Aug. 12 to two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait after the indictment was unsealed. He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife.

He is scheduled to return for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 15 in Department 108 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

The indictment was returned on July 20.

On Dec. 14, 2025, Reiner is accused of fatally stabbing Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, at their home in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood. Nick Reiner fled but was arrested later that evening in Exposition Park.

If convicted as charged, Reiner faces death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole. A decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date.

He is being held on no bail.