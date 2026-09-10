Shoemaker Bridge Ramps Demolition Begins This Weekend

The first of three temporary weekend closures to demolish the ramps connecting the Shoemaker Bridge to the North Harbor area begins on Friday.

Work will occur over the next three weekends from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Sept. 11-14: Northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, Ocean Boulevard to Anaheim Street

Sept. 18-21: Shoemaker Bridge

Sept. 25-28: Southbound 710, Anaheim Street to Pico Avenue

View a video about the demolition work: (https://tinyurl.com/Pier-B-Temp-Traffic-closures)

Except during the Sept. 18-21 closure, motorists may still access the Shoemaker Bridge from West Seventh Street, West Third Street, West Ocean Boulevard and West Shoreline Drive, east of the Los Angeles River.

For more information about the closures, including a fact sheet and records of public outreach meetings conducted by the Port, go to polb.com/shoemaker.

The ramps that will be demolished have been closed since May. Drivers are already using alternate routes, including Willow Street, Pacific Coast Highway, Anaheim Street, Ocean Boulevard and the Queensway Bridge.

The City of Long Beach is replacing the Shoemaker Bridge in a separate project. Learn more here.

Detour information:

Generally, detour routes will be available through the Port and downtown Long Beach for cars via Ocean Boulevard and Anaheim Street. Trucks will be detoured via Alameda Street and the Terminal Island Freeway. Signs will be placed throughout affected areas to direct motorists.

Sept. 11-14 northbound 710 Freeway weekend closure detours

Cars:

Drivers traveling north or south on Pico Avenue and north on Harbor Scenic Drive will be detoured onto Ocean Boulevard. Those wanting to access the northbound 710 Freeway will be directed north on Long Beach Boulevard, then west on Anaheim Street to access the onramp. Within the Harbor District, detour signs will guide Port and Terminal Island traffic around the closure via Alameda Street and the Terminal Island Freeway/State Route 103.

Trucks:

Trucks traveling on Pier A Way, Pier B Street and Harbor Scenic Drive will be directed to turn west on Anaheim Street. Those traveling in San Pedro on Pacific Avenue/John S. Gibson Boulevard will be directed to turn east on Harry Bridges Boulevard, then north on Alameda Street and east onto East 220th Street to reach the southbound 405 Freeway.

Sept. 18-21 Shoemaker Bridge weekend closure detours

Cars and trucks:

Motorists will be able to access both directions of the 710 Freeway at Anaheim Street.

Sept. 25-28 southbound 710 weekend closure detours

Cars:

Drivers traveling on the southbound 710 will exit at Shoreline Drive and connect to eastbound Broadway, then head south on Magnolia Avenue and west onto Ocean Boulevard to access the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge. Drivers traveling east on Pacific Coast Highway and Anaheim Street will pass the closed 710 onramps and head south on Long Beach Boulevard to westbound Ocean Boulevard to access the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge.

Trucks:

Trucks traveling south on the 710 will be directed to travel west on the northbound 405, or exit at westbound Pacific Coast Highway, connecting to southbound State Route 103 and onto southbound Alameda Street to access the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge. To route around possible Vincent Thomas Bridge closures on the same weekend, trucks traveling south on the 405 will have the option of either exiting directly onto Alameda Street or heading onto the southbound 110 Freeway and exiting at westbound Harry Bridges Boulevard to connect with Alameda Street. Trucks traveling north on Pacific Avenue in San Pedro will be directed to John S. Gibson Boulevard and then eastbound Harry Bridges Boulevard to connect with Alameda Street.

View a fact sheet regarding the closures: https://tinyurl.com/Cargo-movement-fact-sheet

Details: polb.com/shoemaker.