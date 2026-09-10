Looking for Groundwater Guardians: Submissions Open for 2027 Water Awareness Calendar

The Water Replenishment District needs your creativity to spread the word on the importance of water and water conservation in the 12th Annual Student Art Contest.

If you are a K-6 grade student from the WRD service area, you have a chance to win a $75 Amazon Gift Card*, a Certificate of Achievement, other school-related prizes, and have your artwork published in the 2027 Water Awareness Calendar.

Deadline: Nov. 1 at 11:59pm

Submission Options

Submit online through this form

Mail to WRD’s Headquarters BEFORE the deadline

4040 Paramount Blvd. Lakewood, CA 90712

Attn: Janel Ancayan

Drop off in the after-hours mailbox at WRD’s Headquarters

Teachers with more than 10 submissions can schedule WRD staff to pick up at your school

Please see a step by step list of how to participate in the Full Contest Rules section and check out the Student Art Contest Flyer and Parental Approval Form. (En español aquí)

All prizes provided by sponsors

2027 SAC Fillable Flyer_SPANISH.pdf

2027 SAC Fillable Flyer_ENGLISH.pdf

NEW: Free Art Lessons

Sign up for a FREE art lesson to support your students’ participation in the 2026 student art contest. Art lessons will include a STEAM activity, groundwater demonstration, and time to work on submissions.

Click Here for the Art Lesson Sign Up Form

Only a limited number of art lessons are available. Reservations will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

Details:https://www.wrd.org/student-art-contest

For program questions or comments, e-mail Janel Ancayan at JAncayan@WRD.org