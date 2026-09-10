Looking for Groundwater Guardians: Submissions Open for 2027 Water Awareness Calendar

The Water Replenishment District needs your creativity to spread the word on the importance of water and water conservation in the 12th Annual Student Art Contest.
If you are a K-6 grade student from the WRD service area, you have a chance to win a $75 Amazon Gift Card*, a Certificate of Achievement, other school-related prizes, and have your artwork published in the 2027 Water Awareness Calendar.
Deadline: Nov. 1 at 11:59pm
Submission Options
- Submit online through this form
- Mail to WRD’s Headquarters BEFORE the deadline
4040 Paramount Blvd. Lakewood, CA 90712
Attn: Janel Ancayan
- Drop off in the after-hours mailbox at WRD’s Headquarters
- Teachers with more than 10 submissions can schedule WRD staff to pick up at your school
Please see a step by step list of how to participate in the Full Contest Rules section and check out the Student Art Contest Flyer and Parental Approval Form. (En español aquí)
All prizes provided by sponsors
2027 SAC Fillable Flyer_SPANISH.pdf
2027 SAC Fillable Flyer_ENGLISH.pdf
NEW: Free Art Lessons
Sign up for a FREE art lesson to support your students’ participation in the 2026 student art contest. Art lessons will include a STEAM activity, groundwater demonstration, and time to work on submissions.
Click Here for the Art Lesson Sign Up Form
Only a limited number of art lessons are available. Reservations will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.
Details:https://www.wrd.org/student-art-contest
For program questions or comments, e-mail Janel Ancayan at JAncayan@WRD.org