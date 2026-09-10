“LA28 L.ocal A.uthentic”Applications Now Open for Local Food Businesses During the 2028 Games

LOS ANGELES — LA28 Sept. 10 opened applications for the LA28 L.ocal A.uthentic Program, the largest integration of food trucks and mobile vendors of its kind, that will give hundreds of small and local food businesses across Los Angeles the opportunity to serve spectators during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Applications are open from Sept. 10 through Nov. 16 on RAMPLA.

“The Games are an extraordinary opportunity to show the world what makes Los Angeles special while creating meaningful opportunities for the local businesses that make this city what it is,” said Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer. “From neighborhood favorites to food trucks and family-run businesses, we want millions of visitors to experience the L.A. that Angelenos know and love—and give the entrepreneurs behind those businesses a platform to grow well beyond 2028.”

The initiative supports LA28’s broader procurement targets to direct 75% of addressable procurement spend to businesses in the Los Angeles region and 25% to small businesses. The LA28 L.ocal A.uthentic Program is designed to work alongside LA28’s official sponsors and operators, combining their expertise and support with the creativity and authenticity of local businesses to create something uniquely Los Angeles.

The program marks the first time in Olympic and Paralympic Games history that local small and micro businesses, such as food trucks, festival style pop-ups, and food carts, will play a central role in the Games food and beverage strategy.

As a whole, the broader food and beverage operation is expected to deliver more than 17 million meals across the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Creating Lasting Impact Beyond the Games

LA28 and its partners will provide mentoring and tools to help vendors prepare for Games-time operations and pursue growth beyond 2028. Support will include strategies to scale production; strengthen financial models; navigate insurance and permitting requirements; and refine inventory, staffing, and logistics.

Details: Vendor applications and instructions for the LA28 L.ocal A.uthentic Program can be found on RAMPLA: https://tinyurl.com/LA28-food-vendor-pool starting on Sept.10 through Nov. 16.