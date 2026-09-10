Webinar on Catalyst California’s Mending the Social Safety Net Brief

California counties are on the front lines of the damage brought by the Trump administration’s H.R. 1 bill, which will kick millions of Californians from Medi-Cal and CalFresh programs.

Mending the Social Safety Net: H.R. 1’s Impact on California’s Counties, a new brief in the series focusing on that damage, examines how Fresno, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and San Francisco counties are preparing for these changes. You are invited to a webinar to discuss the effects on:

Discussion:

Medi-Cal and CalFresh coverage and enrollment losses that Californians will experience because of increased requirements and more frequent eligibility renewals.

Complex administrative burdens and cost shifts that counties must implement while absorbing greater costs.

Health system instability due to coverage losses that will increase pressure on county hospitals, community clinics, behavioral health providers, and other safety net institutions.

Uneven local responses since not every county is equally able to advance the revenue measures, modernization efforts, technology investments, and partnerships needed because of these changes.

Growing geographic inequities as access to services becomes increasingly dependent on a county’s fiscal capacity rather than to people’s actual level of need.

Time: 10 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Register here; https://tinyurl.com/mending-social-safety-net

Venue: Online