CARSON — The City of Carson will hold “Carson Remembers and Honors: 25th Anniversary 9/11 Tribute Celebrating Carson’s Local Heroes,” a formal ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. The tribute will commemorate the national anniversary while recognizing local community heroes who exemplify selfless service, courage, and dedication to the Carson community. The event will feature a live musical performance by Alexandra Taylor Diaz and keynote speaker acting assistant fire chief Wade Kelsey.
2026 Local Honorees:
- Bishop Harry Eaves
- Brandon Neal
- Chinedu Ofoegbu
- Deputy Alexander Marchi
- Deputy Danialle Watson
- Detective Shane Douthit
- Durrelle Calloway
- Henry Suarez
- Rich Morallo
- Silvia Cruz
- Tom & Karen Carmody
- Tunisia Johnson
Time: 4 to 6 p.m., Sept. 11
Details: RSVP, bit.ly/CarsonHeroes, or contact 310-933-4140 or email pio@carsonca.gov.
Venue: City Hall, parking lot, 701 Carson St., Carson