CARSON — The City of Carson will hold “Carson Remembers and Honors: 25th Anniversary 9/11 Tribute Celebrating Carson’s Local Heroes,” a formal ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. The tribute will commemorate the national anniversary while recognizing local community heroes who exemplify selfless service, courage, and dedication to the Carson community. The event will feature a live musical performance by Alexandra Taylor Diaz and keynote speaker acting assistant fire chief Wade Kelsey.

2026 Local Honorees:

Bishop Harry Eaves

Brandon Neal

Chinedu Ofoegbu

Deputy Alexander Marchi

Deputy Danialle Watson

Detective Shane Douthit

Durrelle Calloway

Henry Suarez

Rich Morallo

Silvia Cruz

Tom & Karen Carmody

Tunisia Johnson

Time: 4 to 6 p.m., Sept. 11

Details: RSVP, bit.ly/CarsonHeroes, or contact 310-933-4140 or email pio@carsonca.gov.

Venue: City Hall, parking lot, 701 Carson St., Carson