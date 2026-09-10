At-Risk Missing Person Danielle Rich

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 37-year-old missing person Danielle Rich.
Danielle Rich was last seen on Sept. 3, leaving her residential facility in the 1200 block of Walnut Avenue in Long Beach. She suffers from cognitive issues.
Description of Danielle Rich
Age: 37
Hair color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’9″
Weight: 180 lbs
Sex: Female
Race: White
Clothing: Cream colored long sleeve shirt, white pants, white shoes
Jewelry: N/A
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoo of a flower on her inner left wrist
Possible Destination: Unknown
Medical Alerts: Has cognitive issues
Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or LBPD dispatch at 562-435-6711, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477,www.LAcrimestoppers.org.