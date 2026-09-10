At-Risk Missing Person Danielle Rich

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 37-year-old missing person Danielle Rich.

Danielle Rich was last seen on Sept. 3, leaving her residential facility in the 1200 block of Walnut Avenue in Long Beach. She suffers from cognitive issues.

Description of Danielle Rich

Age: 37

Hair color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 180 lbs

Sex: Female

Race: White

Clothing: Cream colored long sleeve shirt, white pants, white shoes

Jewelry: N/A

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoo of a flower on her inner left wrist

Possible Destination: Unknown

Medical Alerts: Has cognitive issues

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or LBPD dispatch at 562-435-6711, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477,www.LAcrimestoppers.org.