Sunken City Fencing Project, Public Comment

A proposal to open the upper portion of Sunken City to the public is moving through the city’s review process.

The proposal includes a 4- to 6-foot safety fence along the coastal clifftop near Pacific Avenue and Gaffey Street, warning signs, emergency and maintenance access gates, and a public access area. The public meeting already happened but to continue gathering community input on the coastal development permit.

Details: Written comments can also be submitted to Lauren.Rhodes@lacity.org through Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.