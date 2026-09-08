UPDATE: Attend virtual link added — LASD Notice of Public Meeting, Sept. 17

Notice of Public Meeting
The Los Angeles County Sheriff civilian oversight commission, created to bolster the transparency and accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and between communities and law enforcement, will hold its next business meeting.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept.17
The agenda will be posted at; coc.lacounty.gov
Attend in person
St Anne’s Conference and Event Center
155 N. Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026
Join virtually
Register in advance to participate in the meeting.
https://tinyurl.com/LASD-Oversight-meeting
Watch the livestream: https://www.youtube.com/@LACountyCOC/videos
Call in: 213-306-3065, access code 2535 703 0247
Public comment: Submit public comment during the meeting or online at: https://tinyurl.com/4zzfpue3
Social media: Follow LA County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission on Facebook, Instagram and X, and watch our previous livestreams, meetings, and town halls on YouTube.