UPDATE: Attend virtual link added — LASD Notice of Public Meeting, Sept. 17

Notice of Public Meeting

The Los Angeles County Sheriff civilian oversight commission, created to bolster the transparency and accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and between communities and law enforcement, will hold its next business meeting.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept.17

The agenda will be posted at; coc.lacounty.gov

Attend in person

St Anne’s Conference and Event Center

155 N. Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026

Join virtually

Register in advance to participate in the meeting.

https://tinyurl.com/LASD-Oversight-meeting

Watch the livestream: https://www.youtube.com/@LACountyCOC/videos

Call in: 213-306-3065, access code 2535 703 0247

Public comment: Submit public comment during the meeting or online at: https://tinyurl.com/4zzfpue3

Social media: Follow LA County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission on Facebook, Instagram and X, and watch our previous livestreams, meetings, and town halls on YouTube.