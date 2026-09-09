Notice of Public Meeting: Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC)

The Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) is hosting a public meeting for the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC), established by Assembly Bill (AB) 652. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting is being held in-person in Bakersfield and remote via Zoom. A live webcast of the meeting will be available for viewing.

Meeting Details

Time: 4 to 8 p.m., Oct. 9

In-person participation:

California State University, Bakersfield

Student Union – Multipurpose Room (MPR)

9001 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Parking: For the EJAC meeting, please park in Lots M or K1. Parking in these two lots is fully covered, and no payment is required from attendees.

Online participation via Zoom Webinar: Register

Webinar ID: 844 5020 6411

Passcode: 784141

Webinar ID: 844 5020 6411

Phone Number: 888 475 4499 US Toll Free

Members of the public may join remotely via the Zoom link or at the address listed above. To the extent that Zoom requires members of the public to enter a name or other information as a condition of attending the meeting, members of the public may enter pseudonyms or other anonymous information.

View-only: English Webcast Link, Spanish Webcast Link

To only watch the meeting and not provide verbal comments, please view via the webcast.

Meeting materials will be posted on the event webpage as they become available.

If you have questions, comments, require additional information, require assistance to participate in this meeting, or wish to request reasonable accommodations, email EJACinfo@cdpr.ca.gov, no later than ten (10) business days before the meeting.

Language Services

This meeting will be offered in English and Spanish. To request translation of a written document, interpretation services for the meeting, or sign language services, please email LanguageAccess@cdpr.ca.gov as soon as possible and no later than ten (10) business days before the meeting.

LanguageAccess@cdpr.ca.gov

Accessibility

Users of a Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) may contact the California Relay Service at 800-735-2929 or the teletype (TTY) voice line at 800-735-2922. To request reasonable accommodation to participate in the meeting, please call 916-322-4553 at least ten (10) business days prior to the meeting.

Learn more about accessibility within Zoom at www.zoom.com/en/accessibility.