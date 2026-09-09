Barragán Joins Matsui in Bipartisan Push to Build the Crisis Care System Behind 988

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ahead of 988 Day, Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (CA-44) joined Congresswoman Doris Matsui (CA-07) and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) in reintroducing the 988 Implementation Act. The comprehensive legislative package includes the 988 Community Infrastructure Act introduced by Rep. Barragán, and will provide states with federal resources to build the crisis response infrastructure behind the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Since its launch in 2022, the 988 Lifeline has received more than 26 million calls, texts, chats, and ASL videophone contacts from people seeking help across America.

As America’s mental health crisis worsens, 988 has spent the past four years demonstrating the lifesaving power of connecting people in crisis with the right help at the right time. A study published this year by the Journal of American Medical Association por JAMA found that suicide deaths among children and young adults fell 11% below projected levels following the launch of 988, the largest declines were seen in states where 988 use increased most.

But that is only the first step. Someone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis may also need a trained professional to respond in person, a safe place to receive immediate care, or assistance with continued treatment. Today, access to those services still vary significantly depending on where someone lives.

The 988 Implementation Act will help address those gaps in access to care by:

Strengthening federal funding for 988 regional and local call centers to deliver timely, 24/7 response to callers

Expanding community-based and mobile crisis response so trained behavioral health professionals can reach someone who needs in-person support

Improving access and affordability by requiring health insurance plans to cover crisis services

Growing crisis workforce development with more funding for training and scholarship opportunities

Increasing awareness of 988 through a national suicide prevention and crisis services campaign

The legislation is supported by more than 35 organizations including mental health advocates, clinical and medical professionals, state and local government officials, civil rights advocates, veterans, and more.

Full text of the 988 Implementation Act can be found HERE. Full text of the 988 Community Infrastructure Act can be found HERE.

A one-pager on the 988 Implementation Act can be read HERE. A one-pager on the 988 Community Infrastructure Act can be read HERE.