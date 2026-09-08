City of Carson and Carson Sheriff’s Station Brief Public on ongoing Waterway Investigations

CARSON, CA — The City of Carson hosted a press conference with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or LASD Carson station to provide updates regarding two ongoing, separate death investigations involving bodies recently recovered in local municipal waterways—one near the Dominguez Channel and another near the Victoria Golf Course waterway.

The briefing was led by Mayor Pro Tem Cedric Hicks and Carson Sheriff’s Station Captain Alise Norman.

Lt. Chris Oakley and Lt. Daniel Vizcarra spoke on behalf of the LASD Homicide Bureau, which has assumed the lead in both cases. Investigators emphasize that the deaths are under investigation and are believed to be unrelated at this time. Authorities are working closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner and forensic teams to confirm the identities of both victims and establish official causes of death.

First Incident: The first body was discovered on Sept.1. On Sept. 2, a preliminary Medical Examiner’s report identified the victim as a female, estimated to be between 6 and 12 years old, whose body was in a state of advanced decomposition.

Second Incident: On Sept.2, a second body—identified as an adult Black male believed to be around 50 years old—was recovered. Investigators estimate he had been deceased for less than 24 hours prior to discovery. The cause of death remains unknown.

In response to these incidents, the Carson Sheriff’s Station has increased deputy presence and patrols across the surrounding areas. Both the LASD Homicide Bureau and the Carson Sheriff’s Station strongly encourage anyone with information, no matter how small, to step forward.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or the Carson Sheriff’s Station at 310- 830-1123, or anonymously at 800-222-8477;lacrimestoppers.org.