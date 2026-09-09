RPV City Council to Receive Latest Landslide Update Sept. 15 as Movement Rate Declines

On Sept. 15, 2026, the City Council will receive the latest updates on the landslide emergency.

According to the most recent survey data from early August, the average movement rate for areas still moving within the active landslide boundary was .99 inches per week, a 9.8% decrease since July. This is the first time the overall average rate has fallen to below 1 inch per week since October 2023. As a reminder, Southern California Edison or SCE has stated that a continued and sustained reduction in land movement near its electrical infrastructure to less than 1 inch per week would be necessary to consider re-energizing the Portuguese Bend area. City staff is coordinating a meeting with SCE this month to discuss its re-energization plans, given the dramatic reduction in movement over the past two years.

From July to August, the Abalone Cove Landslide decelerated by an average of 7.7% to 1.29 inches per week and the Portuguese Bend Landslide decelerated by an average of 13.9% to .81 inches per week. For perspective, the Portuguese Bend Landslide has decelerated by 92% since just before the deep dewatering wells were installed two years ago, and roughly 74% of the landslide within its historical boundary is now moving less than 1 inch per week. The Klondike Canyon Landslide generally continued to see no measurable movement.

Winterization Update

Public Works continues to make progress proactively “winterizing” the landslide area ahead of forecasted strong El Niño conditions with various measures designed to prevent water infiltration into the ground. In Klondike Canyon, protective pond liner has been reset, the outlet pipe has been cleaned and upgraded, and sandbags have been replaced. Work continues in Upper Altamira, the Seaview graben, Kelvin Canyon, and Portuguese Canyon. Sections of pond liner are being welded together at the most critical areas to withstand land movement, rockfall, and wind, and improve stormwater drainage. At the toe of the Portuguese Bend Landslide, electrical cabinets and equipment for the deep dewatering wells that are close to the shoreline will be elevated to withstand high surf, and enclosures will be installed around the wells for added protection. Enhanced drainage measures are being implemented along Palos Verdes Drive South to help reduce the amount of pumping needed when the road floods during storms, which sometimes results in temporary closures. All winterization work is scheduled to be completed by mid-October, with much of it on track to be completed by the end of September.

Finally, the council will consider extending by 60 days the local emergency declarations in the landslide area and the temporary prohibition of bicycles, motorcycles, and other similar wheeled vehicles from an approximately 2-mile stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South.

A staff report (PDF) with more information is available on the City website.

Meeting Info

Time: 7 p.m., Sept. 15

Details: Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38. To participate in public comment during the meeting in person or virtually, complete a form at rpvca.gov/participate. Email your comments on agenda items to cc@rpvca.gov.

Venue: Hesse Park, McTaggart Hall, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes — and via Zoom