So. Cal. Pointe Break Brings San Pedro Together Through Music

By Chris Villanueva

Hundreds of music fans gathered at Point Fermin Park this past weekend for the inaugural So. Cal. Pointe Break Summer Music Festival, a two-day celebration of music, community and San Pedro’s distinctive waterfront culture.

The free festival featured performances by Mike Watt and the Secondmen, Toys That Kill, Breakaway State, Warehouse One and other local and regional acts. Along with live music, attendees enjoyed the food and browse offerings from local vendors.

Organized by the So. Cal. Pointe Break Summer Music Festival, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community arts organization, the event is part of an effort to celebrate San Pedro’s musical history while supporting local artists, small businesses and community partners.

The organization’s core mission is to establish an annual, free-to-the-public music festival that brings people together and showcases the musicians and artists who contribute to San Pedro’s cultural identity. Organizers also hope the event will promote the community as a destination for arts and culture while honoring the legacy of its working waterfront.

For Steven Linares, president of the festival organization, the event represents a personal connection to his hometown. Born and raised in San Pedro, Linares said his family has lived in the community for three generations. Music was a constant presence in his childhood home, where a household of eight siblings listened to artists ranging from Ray Charles, Freddy Fender, Lola Beltrán and Vicente Fernández to Led Zeppelin, Dave Mason, Three Dog Night, Peter Frampton, The Supremes and The Beach Boys.

Linares spent more than 12 years working as a DJ throughout San Pedro and Los Angeles. He said his passion has always been using music to bring people together.

“The vision behind So. Cal. Pointe Break Music Festival was simple: showcase the incredible talent we have right here in San Pedro,” Linares said.

With a board that shares that vision, Linares said the festival is intended to transcend musical genres and celebrate the musicians, artists and community that make San Pedro unique.