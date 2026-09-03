From Paris to California: The Unexpected Pleasures of Wine, Cheese and Fruit Paste

By Lynn Nishimura, Columnist

A friend brought me back a bottle of red wine that her hotel gifted her during her stay at the Hôtel du Louvre in Paris.

“Look, I know you like the bottle!” she said proudly.

She was right. It was beautiful, with beveled glass and an elegant label. Maybe I do like wine in a bottle. There were boxed red and white wines, too, which were less appealing to me but might be interesting to others — or useful for cooking.

Waxed bottle caps, beveled glass, beautiful labels, art and design.

This is wine.

But with wine, there is cheese.

Brie

Brie is probably the most familiar French cheese in the U.S. It is widely available at supermarkets such as Safeway, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Bristol Farms. Both imported and domestically produced versions are common.

Camembert

Camembert resembles Brie but has a stronger, earthier flavor. Several French brands are imported, although traditional raw-milk versions are often unavailable because of U.S. regulations.

Roquefort

Made from sheep’s milk, Roquefort is one of France’s most famous blue cheeses. Its sharp, salty flavor makes it popular on cheese boards and in salads. Aged raw-milk Roquefort can legally be imported because it meets U.S. aging requirements.

Comté

Comté is a hard cheese with nutty and buttery notes. Specialty cheese shops and gourmet grocers across the U.S. frequently carry it.

Mimolette

Known for its bright orange interior and caramel-like flavor, Mimolette has become increasingly popular among American cheese enthusiasts.

French goat cheeses

Cheeses such as Sainte-Maure de Touraine and Crottin de Chavignol are available at many specialty stores and upscale supermarkets.

But what is the best thing about travel and learning? It is discovering traditions in cultures that are not always mainstream—those hidden gems waiting to be found.

For example, membrillo is a Spanish delight often paired with Roquefort cheese. I discovered this combination through master French cheesemaker Laurent Dubois.

Then I learned that many types of fruit paste (for those who are unfamiliar, fruit paste is a thick, firm fruit preserve made by slowly cooking fruit puree and sugar until it sets into a dense, sliceable block) can be paired with cheese. Although it is less common to make fruit paste with apples, I did so and served it with creamy Brie. The pectin works, but apples contain a lot of water. The fruit paste also pairs well with sweet white wines such as Sauternes or Barsac.

The Cheese and Dairy Products Show in Paris attracted producers from across Europe. Along with the traditional French cheeses I have mentioned, Italy has also reclaimed a well-deserved place in the spotlight, with its enduring excellence in fine cheeses and wines. One of my most delightful discoveries was Spoon Gorgonzola produced by Artisan Tosi.

I had always thought of Gorgonzola as a firm blue cheese to be sliced or crumbled, so I was astonished to encounter it in this form — creamy, rich and utterly luxurious.

Its velvety texture and delicate balance of flavors transformed my understanding of this classic Italian cheese. What I had once regarded simply as a robust blue cheese revealed itself to be something far more elegant and indulgent, offering a memorable reminder that even familiar foods can still surprise us.

Perhaps one might expect to discover such a delicacy only in an elegant Italian restaurant or a traditional Italian delicatessen. Yet the experience revealed something even more meaningful: Behind every exceptional cheese lies a story of craftsmanship and tradition.

Made with patience, skill, and a deep respect for artisanal methods since 1975, this exclusive cheese reminded me that some of the finest culinary discoveries are not necessarily the most famous. Rather, they are the creations of dedicated artisans who preserve techniques passed down through generations.

Just as France is celebrated for cheeses such as Brie, Roquefort, and Comté, Italy continues to enchant cheese lovers with treasures of its own, such as creamy burrata. These discoveries prove that the joys of travel and learning often come through unexpected tastes and unforgettable encounters.

Finally, beyond sharing wine and cheese with family, colleagues, and friends at home, one of the great pleasures of travel is discovering a cozy bar à vins, or wine bar. Order a cheese plate or charcuterie board, uncork a bottle, and enjoy the simple ritual so deeply woven into everyday life in France and throughout Europe.

A picnic in a scenic spot can be equally delightful, offering an opportunity to savor good food while appreciating nature and the surrounding landscape.

I hope you will enjoy this wine and cheese adventure on your next visit to France — or even at a California winery. Along with Brie, Roquefort, Comté and your favorite bottle of wine, you may now wish to add fruit pastes to your shopping list.

After all, the greatest rewards of travel and learning are found not only in famous landmarks and celebrated dishes, but also in hidden traditions — the delightful combinations and customs that local people have cherished for generations and generously shared with those fortunate enough to experience them.