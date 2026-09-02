“Together We Win:” 2026 Los Angeles / Long Beach ​Labor Solidarity Parade, Rally and Picnic

Celebrate the 47th Anniversary of the LA/LB Labor Solidarity Parade and rally and picnic

This year’s Theme: Worker Solidarity ― Together We Win! Yesterday we organized; today we stand strong; tomorrow our tradition will continue!

The tradition began on Labor Day 1979, when several Los Angeles Harbor Area unions and labor leaders organized the first parade, followed by a rally at Banning Park in Wilmington. A few hundred union members marched in solidarity, demonstrating the strength and unity of organized labor.

That year saw numerous strikes and lockouts, as well as the beginning of the right-wing political attacks on organized labor that intensified during the Reagan administration. This Labor Day, thousands of union members, labor organizations, families, friends and community members will continue the tradition.

The Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition hosts one of the largest Labor Day parades in the United States—organized entirely by unions. The celebration will feature a trophy for the best-decorated float, marching bands, live music and free hot dogs.

Parade Participants

School Marching Bands: San Pedro High School; Banning High School; Harry Bridges Middle School; Port of Los Angeles High School; Garfield High School; Entertainment: The Brown Boys, classic rock ’n’ roll

Leadership from many of the LA area unions and the LA County Federation of Labor will speak.

Participating Unions and Labor Organizations:

ILWU Locals 13, 63, 94, 26 and 56; United Association of Fitters Locals 250 and 345; Sailors Union of the Pacific; Marine Firemen’s Union; United Steelworkers Local 675; Machinists Union Local 1484; Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters; Plumbers Local Unions 78 and 761; Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council; IBEW Locals 11 and 18; Operating Engineers Locals 12 and 501; Los Angeles Port Pilots Association; Southern California Pipe Trades Council No. 16; Teamsters Locals 396, 848, 952 and 572; Los Angeles County Federation of Labor; Laborers’ International Union of North America Locals 1309 and 300; International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 18; United Teachers Los Angeles; UFCW Local 770; Heat & Frost Insulators Workers Local 5; Ironworkers Local 433; United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112; Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO; and Masters, Mates & Pilots.

Time: 10 a.m., Sept. 7

Location: Broad Avenue and East “E” St., Wilmington