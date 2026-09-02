Supervisors Crack Down on Contractor Fraud Targeting Wildfire Survivors

An aerial view of homes being rebuilt in Altadena following the Eaton Fire. (Photo credit: Brian Feinzimer/Los Angeles County)

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Sept. 2 unanimously approved a motion to strengthen protections for wildfire survivors facing contractor fraud and other rebuilding-related scams. The action calls for a more coordinated county response, enhanced consumer education, and expanded outreach to help residents protect themselves and their recovery dollars as rebuilding accelerates.

The motion directs several Los Angeles County departments, in consultation with the Contractors State License Board, to develop a coordinated approach to address contractor fraud and other scams targeting wildfire survivors, including stronger collaboration among consumer protection agencies and law enforcement partners. It also calls for county resources and enforcement tools to be better aligned so emerging complaints and potentially fraudulent activity can be identified and addressed.

A major focus of the motion is preventing fraud before it occurs. Survivors will receive expanded guidance on how to verify a contractor’s license, understand the terms of a contract, recognize common warning signs of fraud, and report suspected scams.

Consumer protection and fraud prevention resources will also be integrated into the Altadena and Calabasas one-stop permitting centers, reaching homeowners as they actively move through the permitting and rebuilding process. Information will additionally be centralized through the Recovery LA website, recovery.lacounty.gov.

The motion also calls for targeted outreach to populations that may be particularly vulnerable or difficult to reach, including older adults, individuals with limited English proficiency, and displaced households. Outreach efforts will include partnerships with trusted community and legal service organizations, along with expanded public awareness efforts in fire-impacted communities.