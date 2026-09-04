A Big Surprise: Sparks, Albert Award Scholarship Prep South Bay $100,000

By Chris Villanueva, Photojournalist

Students, faculty and parents at Scholarship Prep South Bay got an unexpected surprise during a Sept. 2 pep rally when representatives of the Los Angeles Sparks and personal finance company Albert presented the Wilmington school with a $100,000 check.

The donation is part of Albert’s back-to-school initiative supporting schools that serve underserved communities.

Scholarship Prep South Bay was founded by former California state Sen. Gloria Romero and Jason Watts, co-founder and executive director of Scholarship Prep Public Schools.

The tuition-free public charter school serves students from transitional kindergarten through eighth grade. Its academic program is complemented by arts and athletics, along with services for students and families, including those experiencing homelessness or in foster care.

Albert CEO and founder Yinon Ravid said the company began a decade ago with a focus on helping young adults manage their finances.

“We started out 10 years ago trying to help people budget for their first job out of college,” Ravid said. “Fast-forward 10 years and we just want to pay our mission forward and help people make better financial decisions.”

The Sept. 2 event also featured a carnival with activities focused on spending and saving money, along with basketball drills led by members of the Sparks organization.