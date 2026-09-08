A New, Easy Way to Speak at Board of Supervisors Meetings

If you want to weigh in on something coming before the LA County Board of Supervisors, it just got a lot easier.

The Board of Supervisors have launched a registration system that lets you sign up to speak at an upcoming board meeting in just a few minutes — from any device, before you ever set foot in the chamber (or pick up the phone).

Go to PublicComment.LACounty.gov, find the meeting you want to participate in, and register. You’ll choose whether you want to speak in person or call in, select the agenda item(s) you want to comment on, and share your position. That’s it — you’ll get an email confirmation with everything you need and can sign up to get a text reminder when it’s your turn to speak.

On the day of the meeting

In person: Check in at the kiosk to confirm your arrival. When your name is called, follow the staff to approach the podium to speak.

By phone: Use the dial-in instructions from your confirmation email. You’ll be notified when you’re up next. You may also call 213-444-2600.

Details: Find full instructions here.