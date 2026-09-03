Letters to the Editor: CSULB’s Puvungna Site Long Due for Sensitivity to its Historical, Scientific Value

I’d like to see an update on the story in the April 16-29, 2026 “Earth Day” edition to follow up on the status of the Puvungna site, recognized by the National Register of Historic Places, and California’s Native American Heritage Commission, and the indifference or outright hostility that California State University, Long Beach has been showing the site for decades.

Obviously, for this situation to be resolved the culture of the university system needs to change. I did some coverage of the controversy a very long time ago, and it always struck me as bizarre, to say the least, that a center of learning would want to destroy a site with known educational, historical, and scientific value.

Please send a reporter to ask this new CSULB president, Dr. Lauren J. Blanchard, about the situation. Whoever the current decision-makers in this situation are, my opinion is that they need to be replaced, if necessary, with decision-makers more sensitive to the significance of the site, perhaps even at the state board level.

Ms. Lyn Jensen

Anaheim