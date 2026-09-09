POLA Posts Best Three-Month Cargo Stretch in Its History and Retail Supply Chain Discussion

LOS ANGELES – On Sept. 9, Port of Los Angeles reported waterfront workers processed 955,907 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in August, capping the busiest three consecutive months in port history. More than 2.9 million TEUs moved across port docks throughout June, July and August.

August volume was 6% above the port’s five-year average for the month and on par with last year.

“We’ve put together an exceptionally strong summer in Los Angeles,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Resilient consumer demand, early holiday shipments and a broad mix of cargo have all contributed to that strength.

“We’ve got good momentum heading into the final months of the year,” Seroka added. “September is shaping up to be another strong month, and Los Angeles is well positioned to respond as global trade patterns continue to evolve.”

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During the port’s monthly media briefing, Seroka said trans-Pacific freight rates to the West Coast favor East Coast routings, while the speed of moving cargo through Los Angeles and onto rail can make the overall economics attractive for importers serving markets across the country.

Joining Seroka for the briefing was Brian Dodge, President and CEO of the Retail Industry Leaders Association or RILA, who said retailers remain optimistic about the holiday shopping season despite higher fuel costs, tariffs and other economic pressures.

“We’ve had an incredibly resilient consumer over the course of the last several years through a variety of different disruptions, and the same seems to be the case right now as we head into the holiday shopping season,” Dodge said.

Loaded imports reached 500,302 TEUs in August, nearly even with last year and 7% above the five-year August average. Loaded exports totaled 115,561 TEUs, down 9% compared with last August. Empty containers totaled 340,044 TEUs, up 4% year over year.

During the first eight months of 2026, the Port handled just over 7 million TEUs, 1.5% ahead of the same period last year and 5% above its five-year pace.