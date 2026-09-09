JCOD Breaks Ground on New Warm Landing Place Facility Across From Men’s Central Jail

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department or JCOD joined Los Angeles County Board Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Los Angeles County Public Works, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles City local leaders and community partners Sept. 9 to break ground on the new Warm Landing Place Facility, marking the start of construction on a dedicated reentry services and short-term housing facility directly across from Men’s Central Jail.

The 13,000-square-foot, three-level facility at 955 N. Vignes St. in downtown Los Angeles, will expand JCOD’s ability to connect individuals leaving custody with immediate support at a critical point in their transition back into the community. The facility is designed to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and provide voluntary services including housing support, behavioral health resources, health screenings, counseling and other pathways toward long-term stability. When complete, the facility will become Los Angeles County’s first dedicated post-release navigation center specifically designed to support people leaving incarceration.

The new facility builds on JCOD’s Warm Landing Place program, which launched in June 2024, to meet people immediately after release from county custody at the downtown Los Angeles jail complex. JCOD staff connect participants to voluntary services that address immediate needs including interim housing, transportation, food, water, hygiene supplies, behavioral health support, substance use referrals, employment resources and other services.

Since its launch, Warm Landing Place has engaged more than 12,000 people returning to the community from County custody. The program has also expanded its presence near the downtown jail complex with a dedicated service trailer adjacent to the Inmate Reception Center and a nearby 29-bed short-term transitional housing site with supportive services.

“Warm Landing Place was created around a simple principle: People returning to the community should be met with resources, dignity and support from the moment they are released. This is how we reduce recidivism and keep our communities safe,” said JCOD Director Judge Songhai Armstead (Ret.). “We started by meeting people at the point of release and have continued expanding the services and support available to them. This new facility gives us a permanent, purpose-built space to expand that work and help more people build a foundation for long-term stability.”

Details: jcod.lacounty.gov.