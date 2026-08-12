Alvin Chu Appointed Director of Internal Audit at the Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles Aug. 6 named Alvin Chu as its new director of the internal audit division. In this role, Chu will oversee a comprehensive audit program to identify risk, promote efficiency, and advocate for responsible stewardship of port resources.

“We are proud to welcome Alvin to our team at the Port of Los Angeles,” said Port of Los Angeles Chief of Staff Stephanie Magnien Rockwell. “He brings a wealth of experience from both the public and private sectors to this critical function within our organization.”

Chu comes to the Port with 19 years of auditing experience, most recently serving as Assistant City Auditor at the Long Beach city auditor’s office. Chu also previously led the fraud, waste, and abuse unit within the office of Los Angeles city controller’s audit division.

Chu graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a double major in economics and history, and is a certified internal auditor and certified fraud examiner.