Caltrans to Host Community Open Houses on the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project

Caltrans announces three community open houses in October focused on the start of major construction activities for the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project and the associated 16-month full bridge closure, scheduled to begin on Nov. 1, 2026. Two of the events will be in person, in the communities of Wilmington and San Pedro, while a third will be held virtually.

Attendees will receive a presentation from Caltrans personnel detailing the construction schedule, detour route and traffic management plan, and Caltrans’ ongoing efforts to address anticipated construction impacts. A question-and-answer period will be included in each event, and recordings of the meetings will be shared online subsequently.

The meetings will be held on the following dates and locations:

Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 to 8 p.m.

Wilmington Recreation Center

325 N Neptune Ave, Wilmington, CA 90744

Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 to 8 p.m.

Peck Park Community Center

560 N Western Ave, San Pedro, CA 90732

Wednesday, Oc. 14 at 6 to 8 p.m.

Virtual meeting

Register via Webex

These meetings support Caltrans’ public outreach for the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project. A critical infrastructure project totaling $750 million, the deck replacement will require partial and full closures of the bridge over the next two years.

Details: More information is available at the project website.